Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriotic zeal tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Defence Day will be observed with patriotic zeal on Sunday (tomorrow) to commemorate the sacrifices and valor of the armed forces against Indian aggression in the September 1965 war.

Though the Pakistan Defence Day 2020 will not be observed with traditional pomp and show owing to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in the country, but public and private organizations, educational institutions and the armed forces would still hold virtual ceremonies to pay homage to the martyrs and ghazis of Indo-Pak 1965 war.

Every September, Defence Day is celebrated across the country to re-live the memory of the 1965 war when our armed forces with limited weaponry not only foiled attack of enemy but inflicted humiliating defeat on the so-called mighty India through unprecedented skill in war-fare and insurmountable courage.

Special prayers will be offered for the solidarity, integrity and independence of the motherland in all the mosques after Fajr prayers while special wreath-laying ceremonies will be held at the graves of the September 1965 war including the Nishan e Haider Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

The road along the Lahore Canal has been decorated with banners and streamers showing solidarity with the armed forces and acknowledging the great feat of the brave soldiers who defended the sacred frontiers of their country with exemplary mettle. The youth of expected to take-out rallies to express their adoration for the plucky soldiers across the country.

Although educational institutions have been closed due to the pandemic, the administration has planned 'virtual events' to observed the day and apprise the young students about the historic significance of the day and imbibe in their minds spirit of patriotism for the years to come.

Radio Pakistan Lahore will broadcast special drama on national hookup "Sar Uthha Kay Chaly" at 09:10 p.m. while special transmission would be held by Radio Pakistan News and Current Affairs channel which include talks, discussions, interviews of renowned personalities highlighting the significance of the day, whereas, national songs will be part of the transmission.

Special Radio reports based on activities across the country regarding Defence Day celebrations would be part of 'Radio Khabarnama' while impressions of the families of martyrs under the title "Ham Nai Bhulay" in program Sukhi Ghar at 11:05 a.m would be broadcast.

Similarly, Pakistan Television (ptv) Lahore Station will also broadcast special program to highlight significance of the day while the other news channels will also run similar programs in connection with the Defence Day.

Nazaria-i-Pakistan Trust (NPT) would hold a special webinar in connection with the Defence of Pakistan Day in which the speakers would highlight the extraordinary tales of heroism of Pak Armed Forces that how they defeated the coward enemy. Tamgha-i- Imtiaz Col (retd) Muhammad Shahbaz, Brig (retd) Hamid Saeed Akhtar, Begum Mehnaz Rafi, Senator Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum Awan, Col (retd) Sardar Abdul Rauf Magsi, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Muhammad Farooq Umar, Col (retd) Muhammad Saleem Malik and NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf will be the participants of the webinar.

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would organize an event at the Liberty Roundabout in which the families of martyrs would be invited to share their stories and views. The programme would start in the evening at Liberty Roundabout where candles would be lit in the memory of martyrs.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) has also composed a national song to be released on the Defence Day. LAC Executive Director Saman Rai, paying tribute to the martyrs, said that Pakistani soldiers dedicate their lives just for the nation's sake. "We are living nation and our sacrifices for the survival of the country would not go waste", she added.

The national dailies will publish special editions of the newspapers on the day to underline the fearlessness,courageand bravery of the soldiers and the citizens of the cities of Lahore, Sialkot and Sargodha.