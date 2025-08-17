Open Menu

Pakistan Defended Sovereignty With Courage, Wisdom, Unity: Gilani

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Pakistan defended sovereignty with courage, wisdom, unity: Gilani

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that Pakistan successfully defended its sovereignty with courage, wisdom, and national unity, while earning international recognition for its military and diplomatic achievements.

He was addressing a seminar titled “Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India” organized by the Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal here on Sunday.

He said India’s false propaganda regarding the Pahalgam incident had been fully exposed before the world, adding that Pakistan not only defended itself but also exercised restraint to prevent further escalation. He praised the Pakistan Armed Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for demonstrating outstanding professional capability and preparedness.

The Chairman Senate noted that in the interest of peace, Pakistan had offered dialogue and impartial investigations to India. He said parliament, through unanimous resolutions, extended full support to the Armed Forces and reinforced the national stance. He also highlighted the success of global parliamentary outreach led by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Gilani appreciated the role of media in countering Indian propaganda and presenting facts to the international community.

He said that brotherly Islamic countries, along with China, the UK, the European Union, and the United States, extended their support to Pakistan. Referring to international engagement, he said that positive statements by US President Donald Trump signaled a new era in Pakistan-US relations.

He further stated that Pakistan’s election as a member of the UN Security Council was proof of global confidence in the country. Stressing the importance of peace and stability as the foundation of prosperity, Gilani said that economic indicators were pointing towards improvement.

Announcing upcoming parliamentary initiatives, the Chairman Senate said Pakistan would host the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference in Islamabad in November 2025, with the participation of more than 45 parliamentary speakers and international leaders.

“Democracy, justice, and the rule of law are the guarantees of sustainable peace,” he said .

He paid tribute to renowned journalist late Professor Waris Mir for his services for the nation.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also spoke to the seminar.

