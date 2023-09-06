Open Menu

Pakistan Defense Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 08:18 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday arranged a grand ceremony regarding Pakistan Defense Day.

According to DC office, officers of district Administration, Department of education, Rescue 1122, District Youth Officer, Civil Defense Officer, teachers and students of schools participated in the ceremony.

Additional Assistant Commissioner, Waqas Ahmed while addressing the audience said that 6th September was remembered as a day of vigour, bravery, courage and resilience.

