Pakistan Defense Day Observed In Jhang

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 10:39 PM

The district administration on Wednesday arranged a function in Majid Amjad Park Jhang to celebrate Pakistan Defense Day

Jhang, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration on Wednesday arranged a function in Majid Amjad Park Jhang to celebrate Pakistan Defense Day.

According to the DC office, DC, DPO, officers of the Pakistan Army, students, journalists, and families of martyrs of security forces attended the function.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, DPO, and officers of the Pak Army hoisted the national flag, and Punjab Police, Rescue 1122 held a march past and saluted the national flag.

Col Sher Alam in his address said that September 6 was celebrated to remember the great sacrifices of martyrs and saluted to their families.

DPO Malik Tariq Mahboob while paying tributes to the martyrs said the entire Pakistani nation should stand side by side with its Armed Forces.

