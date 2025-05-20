ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) A delegation from Pakistan has participated in the meeting of (United Nations)’s Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ).

The delegation to the session is comprised of Raja Naeem Akbar, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Ehsan Sadiq, National Focal Person on UNTOC Review Mechanism and the Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, National Coordinator of NACTA, among others.

On the sidelines of the session, Pakistan is also organizing two side events — one highlighting judicial reforms in Pakistan, and the other focused on national actions to prevent violent extremism (PVE).

The CCPCJ is the principal policy-making body of the United Nations in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. It holds annual regular sessions to discuss contemporary issues related to transnational organized crime and to develop policy recommendations. The CCPCJ has 40 member States. Pakistan remains its member for the term 2025–2027.