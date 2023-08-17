Pakistan delegation pays day long visit to Afghanistan to attend border meeting

A delegation from Pakistan Thursday paid a day-long visit to Afghanistan for attending border committee meetings held regularly on a fortnight basis for improving effective liaison and coordination for smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade on both sides of the border

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A delegation from Pakistan Thursday paid a day-long visit to Afghanistan for attending border committee meetings held regularly on a fortnight basis for improving effective liaison and coordination for smooth operation of bilateral and transit trade on both sides of the border.

The fifteen-member delegation was headed by Director Transit Customs Department, Arbab Qaiser Hameed.

Additional Director Transit Trade, Shams Wazir, Additional Collector Appraisement, Muhammad Rizwan, Deputy Collector Appraisement, Mohib Khan and Director Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi were also part of the delegation.

Raees Gumrak (Customs) Nangarhar Province, Haji Fazle Hadi received the delegation on arrival in Afghanistan.

The participants of the meeting discussed different issues including the pendency in the clearance of goods and presented different suggestions for the resolution of problems.

Speaking on the occasion, Director PAJCCI, Zia ul Haq Sarhadi demanded taking stakeholders into confidence on the 2010 agreement of Transit Trade which is facing delay in implementation.

He demanded to make the new Transit Trade Agreement of 2010 operational at the earliest otherwise business community will face a lot of problems.

Zia demanded the provision of loose cargo transportation in trains which is not allowed. Transportation of containers on trucks is very expensive and puts an extra financial burden on businessmen, he added.

He appreciated holding of flag meeting at the border which not only allows stakeholders of Afghan transit trade to meet but also shares problems and hurdles they face in the smooth sailing of the transit trade.

The representative from Afghan side demanded an increase in permission for the number of attendants with patients. They said only one attendant is allowed with the patient and the government should allow a couple more blood relations to arrive and give due time to the patient.

They also demanded expediting visa issuance process and the suggestion was also presented to constitute a liaison committee like that one formed in Ministry of Commerce for the resolution of issues on an early basis.

The Consul General of Afghanistan should also arrange a meeting of businessmen on a fortnight basis to take review of issues being faced by them.

A demand was also made in the meeting to allow a cleaner to drive the truck on the basis of a visit permit.

The participants observed that only the driver cannot handle the truck in case of any problem and a cleaner be allowed for his assistance without getting a visa.

The authorities of National Logistic Cell (NLC) were also requested to expedite work on construction of the new terminal at Torkhem to ensure speedy passage and clearance of goods-laden trucks.

The participants of the meeting were assured regarding coordination with Transit staff about the clearing of pendency of T-1 documents. Afghan official informed that more than 5000 T-1 documents are cleared and work on remaining are in progress.