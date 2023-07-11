Pakistan delegation to attend 30th ministerial meeting of ARF in Jakarta from Jul 12-14

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan along with a Pakistan delegation will attend the 30th ministerial meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12-14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan along with a Pakistan delegation will attend the 30th ministerial meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12-14, 2023.

The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Ministers and Representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ARF ministerial meeting, the Foreign Secretary will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation, according to a press release issued by the foreign office on Tuesday.

In Jakarta, the Foreign Secretary will hold meetings with Indonesian officials and with counterparts and visiting Ministers of ARF Member States. He will also engage with think tanks, business leaders and media on the margins of the ARF.

Established in 1994, the ARF is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security. Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the Forum and regularly participates in its activities.