Open Menu

Pakistan Delegation To Attend 30th Ministerial Meeting Of ARF In Jakarta From Jul 12-14

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Pakistan delegation to attend 30th ministerial meeting of ARF in Jakarta from Jul 12-14

Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan along with a Pakistan delegation will attend the 30th ministerial meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12-14, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan along with a Pakistan delegation will attend the 30th ministerial meeting of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 12-14, 2023.

The meeting will be attended by the Foreign Ministers and Representatives of the 27 ARF member countries and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

At the ARF ministerial meeting, the Foreign Secretary will participate in deliberations on political and security issues of concern to Asia-Pacific aimed at promoting common solutions through dialogue and cooperation, according to a press release issued by the foreign office on Tuesday.

In Jakarta, the Foreign Secretary will hold meetings with Indonesian officials and with counterparts and visiting Ministers of ARF Member States. He will also engage with think tanks, business leaders and media on the margins of the ARF.

Established in 1994, the ARF is an important platform for consultations among countries of the Asia Pacific on issues related to regional peace and security. Since joining the ARF in 2004, Pakistan has been an active member of the Forum and regularly participates in its activities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Business Jakarta Indonesia July Media From Asia

Recent Stories

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches smart services on WhatsApp

13 minutes ago
 PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of I ..

PTI chief resorted to May 9 arson at instance of Israel: Special Assistant to th ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to ..

Russia Has Enough Cluster Munitions to Respond to US Giving Such Arms to Kiev - ..

6 minutes ago
 NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

NATO Confirms Georgia Has Right to Join Alliance

6 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Immine ..

Greek Prime Minister Calls News of Sweden's Imminent Accession to NATO Great

12 minutes ago
Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Kr ..

Russian Military Successfully Counterattacks in Krasnyi Lyman Direction - Shoigu

12 minutes ago
 US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplayi ..

US House Panel Says Fauci Prompted Paper Downplaying COVID-19 'Lab Leak' Theory

5 minutes ago
 NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Com ..

NATO Does Not Seek Confrontation With Russia - Communique

5 minutes ago
 PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus tr ..

PTI chairman's sister among 9 booked over bogus transfer of 300 kanals state lan ..

5 minutes ago
 Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of S ..

Estonian Leader Calls for Speedy Ratification of Sweden's NATO Bid

5 minutes ago
 Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day b ..

Supreme Commander-in-Chief Briefed Twice Per Day by Military Commanders - Shoigu

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan