Pakistan Delegation To Join 'Global Sumud Flotilla' For Gaza Aid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2025 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A 3–6 member Pakistani delegation, comprising doctors, media professionals and social leaders, will participate in the "Global Sumud Flotilla," an international mission aimed at breaking the siege of Gaza and delivering urgent humanitarian and medical assistance to Palestinians.
This was announced by Pakistan Palestine Forum leader Wahaj Ahmed while holding a press conference at National Press Club Islamabad along with Dr Osama Riaz, Ismail Khan, Syed Aziz Nizami and Fahad Ishtiaq, who are part of the delegation, said a press release on Friday.
Wahaj Ahmed further said that various prominent and active pro-Palestinian organizations of Pakistan have formed an alliance called Palestine Action Coalition of Pakistan, which includes Blockout Tehreek, Pak Palestine Forum, Shaab Abi Talib Foundation, Youth Link Pakistan, Pakistan for Palestine, Together for Al-Quds and others
The delegation members pledged to highlight Israeli atrocities and stand in solidarity with Palestinians, expressing their readiness to make any sacrifice for the cause.
Delegations from 44 countries going to participate in this mission, which would be included human rights activists and medical experts.
