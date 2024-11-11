Open Menu

Pakistan Deliberates ‘Minus India’ Formula For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 11, 2024 | 01:25 PM

Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Sources say PCB intends to argue in ICC that historically venue was not changed when teams withdrew from participation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday started deliberations on ‘Minus India’ formula after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Sources revealed that the PCB intended to argue in the ICC that, historically, the venue was not changed when teams withdrew from participation. The PCB plans to adopt a firm stance based on these precedents.

In support of its strong position against India, the PCB plans to reference instances from the 1996 and 2003 World Cups. In 1996, both Australia and the West Indies refused to play in Sri Lanka, while in 2003, New Zealand declined to play in Kenya, and England refused to play in Zimbabwe.

In both cases, the ICC awarded points to the opposing teams.

There are also possibilities that the PCB may propose a “Minus India” solution for the Champions Trophy 2025, given that India has not issued any formal written statement regarding its participation.

Additionally, the PCB is expected to push the ICC to request a formal written position from India on the matter.

Pakistan will send a letter to the ICC within the next few days, following the government directives, after completing legal consultations.

Related Topics

India World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ICC Australia Sri Lanka Board Of Control For Cricket In India PCB Zimbabwe Kenya May From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises ..

PSX continues bullish momentum as 100 Index rises over 700 points

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islami ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

2 hours ago
 M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smo ..

M-2, M3 and other Motorways closed amid severe smog, dense fog

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their hom ..

Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years

23 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024

1 day ago
 Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly ..

Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..

2 days ago
 No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate ..

No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration

2 days ago
 Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar

2 days ago
 Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities ..

Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan