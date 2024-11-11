Pakistan deliberates ‘Minus India’ formula for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sources say PCB intends to argue in ICC that historically venue was not changed when teams withdrew from participation

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) The Pakistan cricket board (PCB) on Monday started deliberations on ‘Minus India’ formula after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send team for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Sources revealed that the PCB intended to argue in the ICC that, historically, the venue was not changed when teams withdrew from participation. The PCB plans to adopt a firm stance based on these precedents.

In support of its strong position against India, the PCB plans to reference instances from the 1996 and 2003 World Cups. In 1996, both Australia and the West Indies refused to play in Sri Lanka, while in 2003, New Zealand declined to play in Kenya, and England refused to play in Zimbabwe.

In both cases, the ICC awarded points to the opposing teams.

There are also possibilities that the PCB may propose a “Minus India” solution for the Champions Trophy 2025, given that India has not issued any formal written statement regarding its participation.

Additionally, the PCB is expected to push the ICC to request a formal written position from India on the matter.

Pakistan will send a letter to the ICC within the next few days, following the government directives, after completing legal consultations.