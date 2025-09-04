Pakistan Delivers 105 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake-stricken Afghanistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan officially handed over 105 tons of critical humanitarian assistance to Afghan authorities on Thursday in response to the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, claiming more than 1,400 lives.
The relief consignment, dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, includes essential supplies such as food items, tents, sleeping mats, blankets, and medicines. The aid was dispatched via the Torkham border in five trucks carrying 40-foot containers.
The consignment departed from NDMA’s Islamabad warehouse on September 3 and was formally handed over to Afghan authorities on September 4.
A handover ceremony was held to mark the occasion, attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engineer Aamir Muqam, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jalalabad Shafqatullah, Afghanistan’s Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Muhibullah Shakir, senior NDMA officials, representatives of the Afghan government, and officials from the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan.
During the ceremony, the Afghan Embassy expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for the timely delivery of emergency aid, acknowledging the critical support extended to earthquake-affected communities during a time of immense need.
This humanitarian initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its neighbors in times of crisis and reflects the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in disaster response and relief efforts.
Recent Stories
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Bugti vows full support for revival of hockey in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
HPV vaccination campaign to protect girls from cervical cancer2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan delivers 105 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan2 minutes ago
-
SHCC issues alert to private hospitals in view of flood situation2 minutes ago
-
Medical facilities for flood victims in Okara2 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp to provide relief to Flood-Affected communities2 minutes ago
-
KP Govt to expand ‘Drug-Free Peshawar’ campaign province-wide2 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi2 minutes ago
-
Timely, effective justice not only constitutional mandate but also moral responsibility: CJP2 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sends massive earthquake relief aid to Afghanistan on PM directions12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor urges business community to invest in economic growth12 minutes ago