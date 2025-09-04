Open Menu

Pakistan Delivers 105 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan delivers 105 tons of humanitarian aid to earthquake-stricken Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Pakistan officially handed over 105 tons of critical humanitarian assistance to Afghan authorities on Thursday in response to the devastating earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan on August 31, claiming more than 1,400 lives.

The relief consignment, dispatched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, includes essential supplies such as food items, tents, sleeping mats, blankets, and medicines. The aid was dispatched via the Torkham border in five trucks carrying 40-foot containers.

The consignment departed from NDMA’s Islamabad warehouse on September 3 and was formally handed over to Afghan authorities on September 4.

A handover ceremony was held to mark the occasion, attended by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit-Baltistan and Safron Engineer Aamir Muqam, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jalalabad Shafqatullah, Afghanistan’s Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Muhibullah Shakir, senior NDMA officials, representatives of the Afghan government, and officials from the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan.

During the ceremony, the Afghan Embassy expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for the timely delivery of emergency aid, acknowledging the critical support extended to earthquake-affected communities during a time of immense need.

This humanitarian initiative underscores Pakistan’s commitment to supporting its neighbors in times of crisis and reflects the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in disaster response and relief efforts.

Recent Stories

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

11 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

39 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

2 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
 PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago
 Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit ..

Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan