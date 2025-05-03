Pakistan Delivers A Decisive Blow To India In Narrative War
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Pakistan has delivered a decisive blow to New Delhi in a narrative war by broadcasting a national song as an advertisement on YouTube in India.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MoIB) has taken this initiative in response to a YouTube ban from India on several Pakistani channels after the Pahalgam false flag operation.
The song reflects the professional capabilities of the armed forces of Pakistan, national resolve, and the spirit of defending the homeland.
The broadcast has stirred criticism among Indians towards its own government questioning its effectiveness in the information domain.
The Information Ministry called it a “clear advantage” in the narrative war which has been imposed on Pakistan by India.
In a news statement, the MoIB said Pakistan’s voice would resonate across borders despite the nefarious Indian designs to suppress the truth.
