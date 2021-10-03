Pakistan delivers humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan dispatched thirteen more trucks carrying relief goods crossed the Torkham border on Sunday to deliver humanitarian assistance to various provinces of Afghanistan.

According to a press release of Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Pakistan continued to send humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The relief goods of 174 tons comprising flour, sugar and rice were received at Torkham by Arsalah Khan Kharoti, Afghan Deputy Minister for Refugees. The assistance will be delivered in various provinces of Afghanistan by the authorities.

Pakistan was committed to help its Afghan brethren to avoid any humanitarian crisis.