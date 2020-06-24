MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the Indian authorities' decision to reduce the number of Pakistani diplomats in New Delhi by 50 percent and demanded to halve the number of employees of the Indian High Commission in response.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs demanded a reduction in the number of personnel in the High Commission (diplomatic mission) of Pakistan in New Delhi by 50 percent and a proportional reduction in the number of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. The ministry said diplomatic officials "have been engaged in acts of espionage and maintained dealings with terrorist organizations."

"Pakistan categorically rejects and strongly condemns the baseless allegations made by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a pretext to seek 50% reduction in the staff strength of the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi," the Pakistani ministry said.

It said Pakistan completely dismissed allegations of any violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by the officials of Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi and said they always functioned within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms.

"Pakistan also rejects allegations of intimidation of officials of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.. The Chargé d'Affaires of India was informed of Pakistan's decision to cut the headcount of India by 50% in response. The Chargé d'Affaires was asked to implement this decision within seven days," the ministry said in a statement.