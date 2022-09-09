Pakistan demands fresh round of talks with India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Agreement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2022) Pakistan on Friday demanded with India to hold another round of water talks to discuss issues pertaining to sharing of water resources under the Indus Water Agreement.

Indus Water Commissioner Syed Mehar Ali Shah wrote a letter to his Indian counterpart in this regard.

Pakistan wanted to discuss issues related to water, especially about the controversial water projects including Pakal Dul.

The last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in May 2022.

According to the sources, India had expressed its willingness to communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Treaty and the practice in vogue since 1989 until 2018.

They said that the Indian side assured to arrange tours/inspections of Pakal Dul and other controversial water projects.