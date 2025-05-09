Open Menu

Pakistan Demands India Be Held Accountable For Its Crimes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 09, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Foreign Office spokesperson says once again, Pakistan rejects the allegations regarding Pahalgam incident and condemns Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2025) Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated that Pakistan demands India be held accountable for its crimes.

During a press briefing in Islamabad, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that once again, Pakistan rejects the allegations regarding the Pahalgam incident and condemns Indian aggression.

The FO spokesperson said that the Indian Foreign Secretary leveled baseless accusations against Pakistan during a briefing yesterday. India should correct its record. Pakistan, in good faith, offered impartial international investigations into the Pahalgam incident.

The spokesperson added that the Mumbai attacks and the Pathankot case remain unresolved due to India's reluctance, while those responsible for the murder of 40 Pakistanis in the Samjhauta Express incident have not been brought to justice. We demand India be held accountable for its crimes.

Shafqat Ali Khan further stated: "Can any country be allowed to launch attacks based solely on social media claims? India’s war hysteria poses a threat to peace.

Everyone is aware of India’s killer squads operating in other countries."

The Foreign Office spokesperson also said that suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is a sign that India does not value international agreements. The Indus Waters Treaty is not a bilateral, but an international agreement.

Besides it, the Foreign Office said that British Foreign Secretary David Lammy had a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. During the call, Ishaq Dar informed the British minister about India’s unprovoked aggression.

Ishaq Dar told the British Foreign Secretary that innocent women, children, and elderly people were martyred in the Indian attacks. He added that Pakistan has shown restraint despite violations of international law and the UN Charter, but remains determined to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

