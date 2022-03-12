UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Demands Joint Probe Of "accidental Firing" Of Indian Missile: FO

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2022 | 11:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :The Charge d' Affaires (Cd'A) of India in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday and conveyed the Government of Pakistan's serious concerns on the press statement issued by the Indian Press Information Bureau's Defence Wing regarding the "accidental firing" of an Indian missile into Pakistani territory on 9 March 2022 due to 'technical malfunction' and the decision to hold an internal court of inquiry.

According to Foreign Office, the Cd'A was asked to convey to the Government of India that such serious matters could not be addressed with simplistic explanations as offered by the Indian authorities.

The Charge d' Affaires was further told that Pakistan expected satisfactory response to and clarification of several fundamental questions regarding security protocols and technical safeguards against accidental or unauthorized launch of missiles in a nuclearized environment.

The Cd'A was informed that the Indian decision to hold an internal court of inquiry was not sufficient since the missile ended up in Pakistani territory. He was told to convey to the Government of India Pakistan's demand of a joint probe in order to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

