ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel, comprising over 40 civilian vessels and carrying about 500 international activists to deliver much-needed humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

"The unlawful detention of international activists onboard the flotilla constitutes yet another flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law by Israel, and endangers the lives of innocent civilians," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He said that the reprehensible act was part of Israel’s ongoing pattern of aggression and its illegal blockade of Gaza, which had caused immense human suffering and deprivation for over two million Palestinians.

He said that the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian relief was a grave breach of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power under the Fourth Geneva Convention.

"Pakistan reiterates its call for an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire across all Occupied Palestinian Territories; the lifting of the illegal blockade of Gaza; unfettered access and provision of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people; immediate release of all humanitarian workers and activists onboard the flotilla; full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law and human rights law; and accountability for Israel’s repeated violations of international law," the spokesperson added.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their just struggle for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of a viable, independent, sovereign and contiguous State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.