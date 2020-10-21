Pakistan demands UK govt to deport Nawaz Sharif to undergo jail

(@fidahassanain)

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has confirmed that she received a letter written by Advisor to PM on accountability Shahzad Akbar for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2020) Pakistan government wrote letter to British government repatriation of PML-N Supremo and former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, Shahbaz Gill, the advisor to PM on Political Communication, shared the news of letter written by Pakistan government to the UK authorities.

Fawad Chaudhary said that they would be successful to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan before January next year.

“Hope the UK government will decide this matter soon,” said Fawad Chaudhary while talking to a local TV.

According to tv reports, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel also confirmed that she received a letter from Pakistan government for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif.

On Oct 5, Shahzad Akbar, Special Advisor to PM on accountability, had written a letter to the UK authorities, saying that Nawaz Sharif was convicted in corruption cases and was jailed but fled away. He had asked the UK government to send him back to Pakistan, so that he could undergo his punishment.