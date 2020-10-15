Pakistan Democratic Movement aims to protect thieves : Haleem Adil Sheikh

Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the objective of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is to protect the thieves from accountability

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf 's parliamentary party in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the objective of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is to protect the thieves from accountability.

Haleem Adil Sheikh, vice president of PTI expressed these views during a press conference here.

He said that it (PDM) was just a 'papa daddy movement' which aims to hide corruption.

Haleem said that around 800,000 cases of dog bite had been reported in Sindh last year, but the Anti-Rabies vaccine is not available in Sindh.

He said that the people of Sindh were given Rs 60 billion by the Federal government, during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Sindh government is responsible for the wheat crisis because it did not release wheat stock in-time. Taxpayers' money is being wasted in rallies, he added.

He said that the ulema and students of religious seminaries were being compelled to attend rallies.

He said that nobody would be allowed to force people to attend the rallies and these people would be dealt as per law.

He said that Sindh government is not only neglecting Karachi but also Larkana city.

He said that a lot of people are still stranded in the accumulated rainwater of last rain and flood situation in Sindh, while the PPP has started collecting money from people for its rally.

He said that government funds should not be used in political rallies.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the incident of October 18, 2007 was a big tragedy and many people embraced martyrdom in it.

He said that they blame that Ziaul Haq had killed Bhutto. Nawaz Sharif was patronized by Ziaul Haq, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that he himself is a political worker and he could feel the pain of real political workers of the PPP.