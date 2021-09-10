(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Pakistan has rejected the accusations that it helped the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) seize the stronghold of resistance forces in northern Afghan province of Panjshir, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday, citing foreign ministry spokesman Asim Iftikhar.

Iftikhar reportedly called the accusations a mischievous propaganda campaign whose aim was to malign Pakistan and mislead the international community.

Panjshir was the only Afghan province to resist the Taliban before it was subdued on Monday. The resistance forces have since vowed to retreat into guerrilla warfare, while their leader, Ahmad Massoud, called on Afghans to rebel against the Taliban, and accused unidentified "foreign forces" of supporting the radical movement. Several anti-Pakistan protests took place in Afghanistan and abroad following his call.