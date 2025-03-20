Pakistan denies US travel restrictions, reaffirms policy on Israel  

,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday stated that it has not been officially informed of any US travel restrictions on its citizens, dismissing such reports as mere media speculation.

Pakistan made it clear that there has been no change in policy on Israel.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, during his weekly press briefing, said that Pakistan and the US enjoy strong relations across various sectors, and the recent meeting between the US chargé d’affaires and the Foreign Office was a routine diplomatic engagement.

He clarified that there has been no official communication regarding travel restrictions, and reports in the media are speculative. He also stated that there is no truth to reports of US sanctions, as the US State Department has denied claims of entry bans.

Addressing concerns over visa matters, he explained that the meeting held on visa-related issues was part of routine discussions, and summoning diplomats is a common diplomatic practice.

Pakistan-US ties are strong and multifaceted, spanning several decades, he added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Visit to Saudi Arabia

Shafqat Ali Khan confirmed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s continued support for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and Israel

He reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which are in violation of ceasefire efforts. Pakistan remains committed to supporting a two-state solution and has not changed its policy on Israel.

He also mentioned that reports of certain individuals visiting Israel were only seen on social media, and the Foreign Office has no knowledge of such visits.

Pakistan’s defense and regional concerns

Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed that Pakistan’s missile and defense capabilities are solely for national defense and remain in safe hands.

He stressed that Pakistan's missile capability is part of its strategic deterrence policy.

Regarding the conflict in Yemen, he expressed concern over the rising tensions due to airstrikes on Sanaa and retaliatory attacks by the Houthis, reiterating Pakistan’s support for a peaceful resolution led by Yemenis themselves.

Afghanistan and border security

He called on the international community to eliminate terrorist safe havens in Afghanistan. He confirmed that the Torkham border crossing was reopened yesterday, and pedestrian movement is expected to resume soon. Additionally, he emphasized that Pakistan will not allow any unauthorized construction on the Afghan side, as that was Pakistan’s Primary demand.

Kashmir issue and Indian atrocities

Responding to Indian statements, he rejected claims that the mass killing of Kashmiris was a peaceful process, labeling it as false propaganda. He asserted that Indian forces are directly responsible for the massacre of thousands of Kashmiris.

Fact-finding committee on social media misinformation

He announced the formation of a fact-finding committee to investigate various rumors and allegations circulating on social media.

Diplomatic affairs

Regarding Pakistan’s potential BRICS Development Bank membership, he clarified that the membership process differs from BRICS’ general framework.

He also confirmed that Pakistan’s consulate in Spain had informed authorities about the recent arrest of Pakistani citizens there.

Lastly, he urged all parties in Syria and Lebanon to exercise restraint and seek peaceful solutions to conflicts.