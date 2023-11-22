Open Menu

Pakistan, Denmark Agree To Further Enhnance Cooperation In Multiple Fields

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 08:51 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Pakistan and Denmark, expressing satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, agreed to further enhance cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The bilateral ties were discussed in the Third Round of Pakistan-Denmark Annual Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Copenhagen, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary (Europe), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, and Denmark’s Under Secretary for Foreign Policy Ambassador Anders Tang Friborg led their respective sides.

Both sides extensively reviewed the entire ambit of bilateral relations covering political relations, trade, climate change, green energy cooperation, investment, and people-to-people contacts.

During the consultations, the Danish side shared that they were in the process of enhancing the capacity of the Danish Embassy in Islamabad to meet the increasing demand of Pakistani visa applicants for travel to Denmark.

