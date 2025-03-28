Pakistan, Denmark Discuss Energy Cooperation With Focus On Mining Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Danish Ambassador to Pakistan Jakob Linulf on Friday discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, with a special focus on mining technology and investment.
During the meeting, Pervaiz Malik highlighted Pakistan’s keen interest in leveraging Danish expertise and investment to improve resource extraction and processing, given the country's rich mineral reserves.
According to a news release, the discussion emphasized the key role of Danish technology in modernizing Pakistan’s mining and mineral development sector. In particular, the contributions of FLSmidth, a global leader in sustainable mining technology, were recognized for their potential to advance Pakistan’s mining operations.
FLSmidth’s expertise in cement production, mineral processing, and decarbonization aligns with Pakistan’s goals of increasing efficiency and reducing the environmental impact of its extractive industries.
The Minister assured full government support to facilitate Danish investment and technology transfer in Pakistan’s growing mining sector.
He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an investor-friendly environment and invited Danish companies, including FLSmidth, to explore partnerships at the upcoming Pakistani Minerals Investment Forum on April 8-9, 2025.
Ambassador Jakob Linulf reaffirmed Denmark’s support for Pakistan’s energy transition and industrial growth.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the Pakistani Minerals Investment Forum, where FLSmidth will introduce a new training program BRIMM (Bradshaw Research Initiative for Minerals and Mining) to train 100 Pakistani engineers.
FLSmidth has already signed five partnership agreements in Pakistan’s mineral sector, further strengthening collaboration.
The Danish shipping giant MAERSK has committed a $2 billion investment in a deep-sea port and will work on ship recycling and refueling using green ammonia.
