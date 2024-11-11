Open Menu

Pakistan, Denmark Reaffirm Commitment To Maintain Momentum In Bilateral Ties

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Denmark on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and coordinating closely on all issues of mutual concern, including at multilateral forums.

The bilateral ties were discussed at the fourth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Denmark.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Denmark side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ambassador Lisbet Zilmer-Johns.

The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, encompassing political relations, trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure development and people-to-people contacts.

Important regional and global developments were also discussed.

Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark in a befitting manner this year.

The two sides will explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies within the framework of the Green Framework Engagement Agreement signed in September 2022.

The next round of Pakistan-Denmark Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Denmark on mutually agreed dates.

