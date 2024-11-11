Pakistan, Denmark Reaffirm Commitment To Maintain Momentum In Bilateral Ties
Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2024 | 09:31 PM
Pakistan and Denmark on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and coordinating closely on all issues of mutual concern, including at multilateral forums
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and Denmark on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining momentum in bilateral relations and coordinating closely on all issues of mutual concern, including at multilateral forums.
The bilateral ties were discussed at the fourth round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Pakistan and Denmark.
The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan, while the Denmark side was led by State Secretary for Foreign Policy, Ambassador Lisbet Zilmer-Johns.
The two sides conducted a comprehensive review of the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, encompassing political relations, trade and investment, climate change, renewable energy, infrastructure development and people-to-people contacts.
Important regional and global developments were also discussed.
Expressing satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral cooperation, the two sides agreed to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and Denmark in a befitting manner this year.
The two sides will explore new avenues of cooperation in green technologies within the framework of the Green Framework Engagement Agreement signed in September 2022.
The next round of Pakistan-Denmark Bilateral Political Consultations will take place in Denmark on mutually agreed dates.
Recent Stories
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qai ..
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices
SECP inaugurates Pakistan’s start-up summit
SECP extends effective date of applicability of ECL model
Robber killed in encounter
Erdogan berates Israel for long-term occupation, annexation of Palestinian terri ..
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel
US Ambassador Donald Blome inaugurates Climate-Smart Agriculture programme
PM calls for immediate, swift action to halt Palestinians’ genocide; accountab ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Danish company Maersk line to invest USD 2bln in Pakistan's maritime sector: Qaiser Ahmed4 minutes ago
-
St. Patrick’s School commemorates Iqbal Day with passion & pride5 minutes ago
-
Traders welcome announcement to lower electricity prices5 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in encounter19 minutes ago
-
Artisans enthralled audience at "Punjab Folk Night"19 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme23 seconds ago
-
KP Govt decides to empanel more hospitals in Sehat Card panel19 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandukhel announces Computer Sciences Dept for Girls Degree College26 minutes ago
-
256 drug traffickers arrested in eight days26 minutes ago
-
Allama Iqbal Day celebrated in SZABIST26 minutes ago
-
SC decides to do color coding of pending constitutional cases26 minutes ago
-
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth concedes election defeat8 minutes ago