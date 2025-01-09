Open Menu

Pakistan, Denmark Resolve To Foster Maritime Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 11:14 PM

The Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and the Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, reaffirmed their resolve to foster maritime cooperation between the two countries on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) The Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh and the Danish Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, reaffirmed their resolve to foster maritime cooperation between the two countries on Thursday.

The dignitaries expressed this resolve during a dinner hosted by the Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs in honor of the Danish envoy.

During the meeting, both officials discussed the potential possibilities of trade between the two countries and ways to further strengthen their ties.

