Pakistan, Denmark should launch joint venture for value addition in agri products: Ahmad Farooq

Pakistani Ambassador designated to Denmark Ahmad Farooq has said that Faisalabad should further enhance textile exports in addition to explore new opportunities for the export of frozen vegetables to Denmark

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistani Ambassador designated to Denmark Ahmad Farooq has said that Faisalabad should further enhance textile exports in addition to explore new opportunities for the export of frozen vegetables to Denmark.

Similarly, both countries should also launch joint ventures for value addition in Agriculture products for the benefit of the two countries, he added.

Addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said, "We must focus on enhancing our exports to bridge the widening gap between Imports and Exports." He said that Denmark is a very small country but it is very rich and developed country, adding that Pakistani exports to Denmark are around 1.81 million Dollars while imports are 100 million dollars. He particularly mentioned the exports of bed linen from Faisalabad to Denmark and said that Pakistani products are comparatively inexpensive and much better in quality as compared to the other rival countries.

He said that Pakistani bed sheets are widely used in hotels and hospitals and there is still room for further expanding its exports. He said that, Fuji Foundation has recently started export of frozen vegetables and being an agrarian economy and centrally located city of Pakistan, Faisalabad should also contribute its role in the export of frozen vegetables.

He said, "I will review the potential of Danish market so that our exporters could make arrangements for the exports of frozen vegetables at larger stage", adding, there is huge untapped potential to launch joint ventures for technology transfer particularly for the value addition of Agriculture products.

He mentioned that there was a very small mission of Pakistan in Copenhagen, there is no dedicated Trade Officer and hence he will have to perform dual duties of trade officer as well as Ambassador.

He requested the business community to corporate with him so that he could play his role in enhancing Pakistani exports to Denmark.

Regarding Danish investment, he said there are huge chances of technology transfer and interested exporters must remain in touch with him so that proper step could be taken to enhance exports.

Responding to a question, he said that he will review to set up a display centre for Pakistani products in Copenhagen.

Regarding value addition and technology transfer, he told that Danish development agency is installing a waste water treatment plant in Faisalabad with an estimated cost of 130 million euro. He said that the business community of Faisalabad should identify more viable projects for which financial help could be sought from this agency.

He said that he will try his optimum best but the business community should also support him in bringing the business community of two countries closer to each other.

About the possibilities of the export of rice, he assured that he will review the opportunities of export to Denmark so that rice exporters could make proper arrangements of its exports.

President FCCI Rana Sikandar Azam underlined the need to enhance exports and said that in this connection the private sector should work in close liaison with Pakistani diplomats in different countries.

He also requested Ahmad Farooq to identify the serious and reliable textile importers of Denmark so that Pakistani exporters could have detailed meetings with them. He also offered to organize a "Made in Pakistan Exhibition" in Copenhagen.

A documentary on Faisalabad and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry was also screened and a question-answer sitting held.

Later, FCCI shield and a bilateral trade report on Pakistan and Denmark was presented to Ahmad Farooq.