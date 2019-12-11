Pakistan, Denmark to exchange expertise in waste recycling, renewable energy: Mandviwalla

Pakistan and Denmark have agreed to share experiences and exchange expertise on effective waste disposal and producing energy from waste to lower reliance on fossil fuels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Denmark have agreed to share experiences and exchange expertise on effective waste disposal and producing energy from waste to lower reliance on fossil fuels.

Ambassador of Denmark Rolf M Hay Pereira Holmboe Wednesday called on Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla at the Parliament House to explore ways and means for enhancing mutual collaboration in different sectors, a press release said.

Flanked by members of Pakistan-Denmark Friendship Group in the Senate senators Mian Muhammad Atiq Sheikh, Ghous Muhammad Khan Niazi and Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, the deputy chairman called for strengthening trade and economic cooperation as the current volume of trade between the two sides was not up to the mark. He recalled his visit to Denmark and said Denmark has established a unique waste processing plants and Pakistan can benefit from Danish experiences to appropriate disposal of waste and mitigate the affects of climate change.

"We are faced with a challenge of environmental degradation and partnership with Denmark in renewable energy and effective waste management would help in having clean and green cities," he added.

Mandviwalla also emphasized the need for exchanging parliamentary delegations to bring people of the two sides more close and promote understanding on issues.

He also appreciated the food processing techniques of Denmark.

He also invited his counterpart to visit Pakistan at a convenient time. He said Pakistan highly values its bilateral relations with Denmark and desires to further build on these relations and take these friendly ties to new altitudes.

Atiq Sheikh called for enhanced institutional collaboration and linkages.

He said exchange of trade delegations needs to be enhanced as trade and technology transfer are vast areas offering huge opportunities for mutual collaboration and linkages.

The ambassador agreed with the views of Mandviwalla and said Denmark is currently recycling 68 percent of waste and also producing energy from waste which is commercially viable.