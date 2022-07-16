UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Denmark Vow To Enhance Cooperation In Different Fields

Published July 16, 2022

Pakistan, Denmark vow to enhance cooperation in different fields

Punjab Governor Baligh-u-Rehman has apprised Danish Ambassador Lis Roseholme about the emotions of Pakistanis for the respect of Namoos-e-Risaalat Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Pakistan and Denmark have vowed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields including renewable energy and digital technology.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Punjab Governor Baligh-u-Rehman and Danish Ambassador Lis Roseholme in Lahore on Saturday.

The Governor apprised the Danish Ambassador about the emotions of Pakistanis for the respect of Namoos-e-Risaalat Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.

