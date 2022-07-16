Pakistan, Denmark Vow To Enhance Cooperation In Different Fields
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 16, 2022 | 02:06 PM
Punjab Governor Baligh-u-Rehman has apprised Danish Ambassador Lis Roseholme about the emotions of Pakistanis for the respect of Namoos-e-Risaalat Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 16th, 2022) Pakistan and Denmark have vowed to enhance cooperation in diverse fields including renewable energy and digital technology.
The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Punjab Governor Baligh-u-Rehman and Danish Ambassador Lis Roseholme in Lahore on Saturday.
The Governor apprised the Danish Ambassador about the emotions of Pakistanis for the respect of Namoos-e-Risaalat Hazrat Muhammad Sallallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatam-un-Nabiyeen.