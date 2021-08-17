UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Denounced India For Blocking It From Participating In UNSC Meeting On Afghanistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:23 AM

Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram says that Pakistan has a vital stake in peace and stability of the war-torn country, where Taliban have taken control of the government.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 17th , 2021) Pakistan on Tuesday denounced India, which as President of the United Nations Security Council, again blocked it from participating in the 15-member Council's meeting held to ponder over latest situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to reporters after conclusion of the Security Council meeting in New York, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram said that Pakistan has a vital stake in peace and stability of the war-torn country, where Taliban have taken control of the government.

He said the Security Council had been denied an important perspective and vital input that could be helpful in restoring peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Munir Akram said India's partisan and obstructionist actions are a manifestation of its hatred for Pakistan and its pique that its plan to continue the conflict in Afghanistan and thus continue to sponsor terrorism against Pakistan from Afghanistan's territory is likely to be neutralized once peace is restored throughout Afghanistan.

The Pakistan's Permanent Representative said Pakistan also calls for urgently addressing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan

