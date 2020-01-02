UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Denounces Indian Army Chief Manoj Naravane's Statement Of 'pre-emptive Strikes' Across LoC

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:23 PM

Pakistan denounces Indian army chief Manoj Naravane's statement of 'pre-emptive strikes' across LoC

Pakistan has officially rejected the new Indian army chief Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane's irresponsible statement about "pre-emptive strikes" across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Pakistan has officially rejected the new Indian army chief Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane's irresponsible statement about "pre-emptive strikes" across the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).In a statement, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan deplores the continuing proclivity of Indian political as well as military leaders to fabricate facts regarding situation along the LoC as part of their attempts to mislead the world and with the intention of staging some false flag operation.She said there should be no doubt about Pakistan's resolve and readiness to thwart any aggressive Indian move, inside its territory or Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).The spokesperson said no one should forget Pakistan's befitting response to India's Balakot misadventure.

She said despite India's provocations, Pakistan would continue to contribute towards peace, security and stability in the region and beyond.She also reaffirmed Pakistan's unflinching support and solidarity with the Kashmiri people as the inhuman lockdown in Indian occupied Kashmir reaches 150 days.Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan would continue to raise the plight of Kashmiris at all international fora.

She said India's farcical claims of "normalcy" returning to the situation in occupied Kashmir carry no credibility.She said Pakistan would continue to stress for urgent and effective steps by the world community to stop India's state-terrorism against the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Army Balakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stands at $67.96 a barrel ..

10 minutes ago

Hailey Baldwin reflects on her 2019 as she welcome ..

2 minutes ago

Iron Man's snap starts off the new decade in Marve ..

2 minutes ago

Increase in petroleum products prices challenged i ..

2 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

2 minutes ago

Customs unearths smuggled goods cases of Rs 400mln ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.