Pakistan Denounces Indian Ban On Two Kashmiri Organizations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday denounced the decision by Indian authorities to declare the ‘Awami Action Committee’ and ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ as ‘Unlawful Association’ for five years.
The ‘Awami Action Committee’ is led by a prominent political and religious leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. The ‘Jammu and Kashmir Ittihad-ul-Muslimeen’ was also founded by another notable political and religious leader, Maulana Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who headed it till his demise in 2022.
The recent decision increases the total number of outlawed Kashmiri political parties and organizations to 16, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.
"Banning of different political parties and organizations is yet another manifestation of the Indian authorities’ iron-fisted approach in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). It reflects a desire to suppress the political activities and stifle dissent. It also shows sheer disregard of democratic norms and international human rights law," he remarked.
The spokesperson urged the Indian government to remove the curbs on the Kashmiri political parties; release all the political prisoners; and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.
