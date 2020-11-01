UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Denounces Indian Fake News About Diaspora In France

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 04:00 PM

Pakistan denounces Indian fake news about diaspora in France

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday denounced the fake news being spread by Indian media about the diaspora in France, misreporting any difficulties being faced by them following the recent developments there.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement, said that they had noticed some fake news with regard to the Pakistani diaspora in France being spread by some sections of Indian media and dummy Twitter accounts.

"The baseless and misleading information is patently a handiwork of Indian anti-Pakistan propaganda machine working overtime.

The Pakistani diaspora in France is law abiding and contributing positively to the French economy," he said.

The spokesperson said that there were no complaints from them of difficulties in the aftermath of the recent developments.

He said the official Twitter account of the Embassy of Pakistan in Paris was "@PakinFrance"which should be followed for right information.

More Stories From Pakistan

