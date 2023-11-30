Open Menu

Pakistan Denounces Israeli Aggression On Day Of Solidarity With Palestine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People was globally observed, including Pakistan on Wednesday to denounce the Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian population and express steadfast support for Palestinians amid the recent Israeli aggression.

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People serves as a traditional occasion for the international community to center its attention on the question of Palestine.

The United Nations General Assembly has officially assigned November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In 1977, the General Assembly issued a resolution, urging the yearly commemoration of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

On the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated that a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding for the Palestinians in Gaza.

The UN Secretary-General highlighted that nearly 1.7 million individuals have been displaced in the Gaza Strip. He urged for unrestricted access to life-saving aid, the liberation of all hostages, the safeguarding of civilians, and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.

For the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, the Palestine Solidarity Committee arranged a rally at the Sharah-i-Qaideen-Tariq Road intersection on Wednesday.

An exhibition titled "Palestine – a Land with a People" was inaugurated on November 29, 2023, and remained on display at UNHQ in the Visitors’ Lobby in New York until January 8, 2023.

The exhibition pays tribute to the Palestinian Nakba (meaning catastrophe), a profoundly traumatic event that occurred during the 1948 Arab-Israeli war. During this period, over half of the Palestinian population was either expelled from their homes or fled, becoming refugees.

