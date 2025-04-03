- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan denounces Israel's latest military offensive, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex
Pakistan Denounces Israel's Latest Military Offensive, Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday denounced Israel's latest military offensive aimed at establishing new security corridors, including the illegal seizure of the Morag Corridor and further annexation of Palestinian land.
"The deliberate targeting of a UN-run clinic in Jabalia, which sheltered over 700 displaced civilians, demonstrates Israel's blatant disregard for international law and humanitarian principles. These actions, coupled with Israel's clear intent to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their homeland, constitute war crimes under international law," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.
He strongly condemned the continued aggression and atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in Gaza.
He said that the indiscriminate violence had claimed thousands of innocent Palestinian lives, including women, children, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers, marking yet another dark chapter in Israel's brutal occupation.
The spokesperson expressed concerns over the sacrilegious storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex by Israeli occupying forces, on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
"This provocative act not only violates the sanctity of one of islam's holiest sites but also demonstrates Israel's determination to escalate tensions and pursue its expansionist agenda at the expense of regional peace," he added.
Spokesperson Shafqat Khan said that the massive destruction of civilian infrastructure and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians through relentless bombardment and ground operations were both morally reprehensible and legally indefensible. Such blatant violations of international law must stop forthwith, he added.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
He also urged the international community to act decisively to prevent further loss of innocent lives and preserve the sanctity of holy sites.
Recent Stories
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General
Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan denounces Israel's latest military offensive, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex6 minutes ago
-
Seven suspects arrested in crackdown6 minutes ago
-
International Day for Mine Awareness on April 416 minutes ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing26 minutes ago
-
Drug supplier to educational institutions arrested26 minutes ago
-
Over 150000 tourists enjoy Eid in KP's scenic destinations36 minutes ago
-
PM grieved over death of test cricketer Farooq Hamid46 minutes ago
-
One held for illegally selling birds46 minutes ago
-
HIU, Police arrest husband for strangling wife, hiding body in trunk46 minutes ago
-
Torch rally held to protest against canal projects56 minutes ago
-
Islamabad offices regain momentum as employees return after Eid1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 87 emergencies in Eid holidays1 hour ago