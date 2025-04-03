(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday denounced Israel's latest military offensive aimed at establishing new security corridors, including the illegal seizure of the Morag Corridor and further annexation of Palestinian land.

"The deliberate targeting of a UN-run clinic in Jabalia, which sheltered over 700 displaced civilians, demonstrates Israel's blatant disregard for international law and humanitarian principles. These actions, coupled with Israel's clear intent to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from their homeland, constitute war crimes under international law," Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

He strongly condemned the continued aggression and atrocities committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, particularly in Gaza.

He said that the indiscriminate violence had claimed thousands of innocent Palestinian lives, including women, children, medical personnel, and humanitarian workers, marking yet another dark chapter in Israel's brutal occupation.

The spokesperson expressed concerns over the sacrilegious storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex by Israeli occupying forces, on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"This provocative act not only violates the sanctity of one of islam's holiest sites but also demonstrates Israel's determination to escalate tensions and pursue its expansionist agenda at the expense of regional peace," he added.

Spokesperson Shafqat Khan said that the massive destruction of civilian infrastructure and forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians through relentless bombardment and ground operations were both morally reprehensible and legally indefensible. Such blatant violations of international law must stop forthwith, he added.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He also urged the international community to act decisively to prevent further loss of innocent lives and preserve the sanctity of holy sites.