Pakistan denounces permission for desecration of Torah, Bible in Sweden

The Foreign Office says offensive acts of religious hatred cannot be condoned under the guise of freedom of expression and opinion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Pakistan has condemned the permission for public desecration of the Torah and Bible in Sweden.

Terming islam as a religion of peace, the Foreign Office said Islam calls for respect for all religions, sacred personalities and Holy Scriptures.

In line with these Islamic ethos, Pakistan has always stressed the need to advance mutual respect, harmony and peaceful coexistence among religions, faiths, and cultures.

The statement called on international community to condemn, with one voice, all such abhorrent acts of religious hatred, which hurt the sentiments of its followers and constitute deliberate incitement.