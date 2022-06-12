UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Denounces Shameful Treatment Of Muslim Protestors In India

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Pakistan denounces shameful treatment of Muslim protestors in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned the heavy-handed treatment by the Indian authorities of Muslim who were registering a peaceful protest after Friday prayers over the derogatory remarks of the two members of the ruling political party Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) against Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The indiscriminate and widespread use of brute force by the Indian authorities across various states in India resulted in killing of two innocent Muslim protesters and critically injured thirteen others in Ranchi city.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press release on Sunday, said that the footage of Indian forces unabashedly opening fire on unarmed protesters in Ranchi city was horrific beyond belief. In Uttar Pradesh alone a total of 227 people had been arrested so far.

"This is a new low in the Indian government's repressive 'Hindutva' inspired majoritarian policy aimed at demonizing and persecuting minorities, especially Muslims. Pakistan denounces this shameful treatment of Indian Muslim citizens by the Indian government and expresses its solidarity with the Muslims of India in these testing times," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan once again strongly urged India to ensure that demonstrable action was taken against those responsible for making derogatory remarks and attacking the dignity of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The international community must also take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India, the spokesperson said, adding India must be held accountable for stifling the rights of the minorities, especially Muslims, and ensure that Muslims living in India were not victimized for practicing their faith and religious beliefsIt was alarming that despite the global condemnation of the BJP officials' sacrilegious remarks, the Indian government's reaction has been muted, while on the other hand the BJP-RSS regime has persisted in its Islamophobic actions and shamefully chosen to handle public protest with brutal and indiscriminate use of force.

"The Indian government's apathy to the grievous situation and the vicious cycle of communal violence may lead to further marginalization of the Indian Muslims," the spokesperson maintained.

