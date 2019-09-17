Pakistan denounces suicide attack in Afghanistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on an election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province today, in which reportedly 24 civilians including women and children lost their lives.

Foreign Office in its message said ,"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack".He said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan fully supports the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of the democratic process in Afghanistan.