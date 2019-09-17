UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Denounces Suicide Attack In Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Pakistan denounces suicide attack in Afghanistan

Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on an election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province today, in which reportedly 24 civilians including women and children lost their lives

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Pakistan strongly condemns the terrorist attack on an election rally of President Ashraf Ghani in Parwan province today, in which reportedly 24 civilians including women and children lost their lives.

Foreign Office in its message said ,"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families while praying for early recovery of those injured in the attack".He said that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Pakistan fully supports the Afghan efforts for restoring complete peace and stability in the country through strengthening of the democratic process in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Foreign Office Women Ashraf Ghani All

Recent Stories

Egypt, France Back Saudi Arabia After Attacks on O ..

2 minutes ago

Future of thousands of students in 422 model insti ..

2 minutes ago

Oil and gas recovered from Kohat

2 minutes ago

Bilawal, Asifa allowed to meet Zardari

2 minutes ago

CTO Rawalpindi directs CTP Education Wing to spur ..

8 minutes ago

Death toll from Taliban attack in Kabul hits 22: m ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.