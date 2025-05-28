Pakistan Deplores PM Modi’s Inflammatory Monologue
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2025 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Pakistan on Wednesday regretted ‘another inflammatory monologue’ delivered by Indian Prime Minister Modi, advising the Indian government to cleanse its conscience, desist issuing threats and return to the core principles of international order, including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action.
“It is regrettable, though not entirely unexpected, that the Indian Prime Minister has, once again, set aside the ongoing project of historical revisionism and the internal repression of minorities to deliver yet another inflammatory monologue.
His references to weaponizing water, a shared, treaty-bound resource, reflect a troubling departure from international norms and a stark contrast between India’s conduct in the region and its declared global ambitions,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.
It further said that a leadership truly in pursuit of international respect might first look inward, and seek to cleanse its conscience before issuing threats to others.
PM Modi in his remarks at a gathering in Gandhinagar, the other day, criticized provisions of Indus Waters Treaty saying that these were ‘badly negotiated’. “The treaty has merely been put on hold and they (Pakistan) are already sweating profusely.
We have opened small gates for cleaning the dams, and there is already a flood there,” the Indian media quoted him as saying.
The Foreign Office in the statement said that the Indian government was linked to extraterritorial assassinations and foreign subversion. India is in occupation of foreign people and territories. Its record in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is defined by systematic repression. It is ironic that such a state now attempts to claim the mantle of victimhood..
“The ideological followers of India's current government have normalized mob violence, promoted hate campaigns and targeted religious minorities. Such acts may serve domestic optics but cannot withstand international scrutiny. Nor do they inspire confidence in India’s image as a responsible regional power,” the press statement said.
Pakistan urged India to return to the core principles of international order including respect for sovereign rights of others and its treaty obligations, as well as restraint in both language and action. Jingoism might stir applause on the campaign trail, but it undermined long-term peace and stability.
“India’s youth, often the first casualty of chauvinistic nationalism, would do well to reject the politics of fear and instead work toward a future defined by dignity, reason, and regional cooperation.”
Recent Stories
DAE signs definitive agreements to sell approximately 75 aircraft
TAQA Energy Services, UAE University complete third phase of solar project
UAE President receives Shabab Al Ahli team following title-winning season
UAE President receives winners, judges of Prince of Poets, Million’s Poet, Al- ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ethiopia on National Day
Pak Vs Ban T20I series: Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jr.
Arab journalists assert narrative ownership at Arab Media Forum
UAE President receives Presidential Camel Racing Team
Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated with patriotic zeal today
TECNO Camon 40 Premier 5G Launched in Pakistan with Smart AI Capabilities and Pr ..
60 financial institutions to participate in 'Ethraa' Career Fair
Qatar's knowledge transformation: Shaping diversified, sustainable economic mode ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan deplores PM Modi’s inflammatory monologue3 minutes ago
-
"Youm-e-Takbeer: a message for the future, not just a memory": Awais Leghari3 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer: Ahsan vows to make Pakistan economically invincible under PML-N leadership3 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Youm-e-Takbeer3 minutes ago
-
Dera, motorway police form joint unit for CPEC’ security33 minutes ago
-
‘Zamung Kor’ Dera campus celebrates Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal33 minutes ago
-
PIPS President Rana greets nation on Youm-e-Takbeer, cautions India on hate speech33 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer, Senator Tarar reaffirms nation's resolve to protect Pakistan's sovereignty33 minutes ago
-
South Punjab marks Youm-e-Takbeer with patriotic zeal and unity43 minutes ago
-
Abbasi felicitates nation on Youm-e-Takbeer53 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to scientists, forces, leaders on Youm-e-Takbeer53 minutes ago