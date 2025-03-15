Pakistan Deposits Ratified Labour Conventions At ILO Ceremony
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan presented the instruments of ratification for the Maritime Labour Convention, 2006, the Forced Labour Protocol, and the Labour Statistics Convention, 1985, at ILO Headquarters in Geneva.
Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain presented the instruments to ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment for strengthening labour protections and aligning with global standards, said a press release issued here on Saturday.
Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Salik Hussain reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment in advancing labour rights and governance. He highlighted the country’s efforts to ratify additional key conventions on Occupational Safety and Health and the Violence and Harassment Convention, alongside ongoing labour reforms and job creation initiatives. He also acknowledged the ILO’s participation in Pakistan’s National Tripartite Labour Conference in 2024.
The minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment for strengthening the implementation of international labour standards through legislative reforms, capacity-building initiatives, and global cooperation.
After the signing ceremony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain held a separate meeting with the Director General of the International Labour Organizational along with their respective teams.
Secretary Workers Welfare Fund Zulfiqar Ahmed and Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ambassador Bilal Ahmad also attended the meeting.
Chaudhry Salik Hussain told the Director General ILO that Pakistan is working day and night for the social protection and welfare of its workforce across the world, including Europe and the middle East.
He said Community Welfare Attachés undertake regular visits to factories and other workplaces of Pakistani workers to ensure their welfare and resolve their problems.
The minister said that Pakistan has immense youth bulge and the government is imparting vocational training to them as per needs of the labour market.
On the occasion, he also sought ILO's technical support to have international certification for Pakistani youth to provide the best skilled manpower in the international market.
The Director General of ILO appreciated Pakistan's efforts and assured all possible cooperation.
Salik Hussain thanked the ILO Country Head in Pakistan for all the assistance given to the workers.
Recent Stories
Green Card holders not have permanent residency rights: US vice president
Abdullah bin Zayed: ’We reaffirm our steadfast commitment to providing support ..
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today
T20I series: Pakistan, New Zealand all set to lock horns tomorrow
S&P Global upgrades credit rating of Saudi Arabia to A+ with stable outlook
UAE welcomes border demarcation agreement between Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan
China mandates labeling of AI-generated content to combat misinformation
Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black embraces Islam
Chinese scientists conduct detection experiment on Antarctic ice cap
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits southern Mexico
Driverless ‘bus of the future’ is tested in Barcelona
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan deposits ratified labour conventions at ILO ceremony6 minutes ago
-
Sindh Celebrates 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast36 minutes ago
-
Ramazan nutrition: Avoiding junk food for healthier fast36 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat being observed today39 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar visits Data Darbar46 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast for Sindh46 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews key initiatives, orders strict action against hoarders46 minutes ago
-
Senator Afnan calls for collective action against terrorism56 minutes ago
-
Rs. 5,000 being given to deserving people under Ramazan package56 minutes ago
-
Day for the protection of the sanctity of Prophethood (PBUH)’ observed with religious fervour acro ..1 hour ago
-
Ministry revitalizing maritime sector through key initiatives1 hour ago
-
Self-monitoring by tobacco industry to facilitate tax evasion, illicit trade, warn experts1 hour ago