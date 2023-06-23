Open Menu

Pakistan Desires Close Ties With Afghanistan: Bilawal

Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan Asif Durrani called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual respect.

They reviewed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister reiterated Pakistan's desire to build close cooperative relations with Kabul.

He urged expeditious completion of flagship projects initiated by Pakistan and Afghanistan.

