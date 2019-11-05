UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Desires Collaboration With Switzerland In Diverse Sectors: Sanjrani

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday said Pakistan cherished its bilateral relations with Switzerland and desired to have collaboration in diverse sectors for mutual benefit of the people of two sides.  He expressed the views in a meeting with a Parliamentary delegation from Switzerland here at the Parliament House.The delegation was led by President of the Council of States of Switzerland Jean-Rene Fournier.

The Senate chairman underscored the need for further broadening the mutual ties and said that the environment in Pakistan was conducive for investment and Swiss investors could benefit from various investment opportunities.  He said Gwadar was becoming a hub of trade and economic activities and would promote regional connectivity thus offering huge opportunities for trade and economic growth.  Regarding peace in the region, Sanjrani said Pakistan wanted peace and stability to make the region flourish.

  He said Pakistan had supported the Afghan peace process and would continue to work for durable peace in the region as a peaceful Afghanistan was in its best interest.

The Senate chairman also apprised the delegation about the human rights violations committed by Indian occupying forces in the held Kashmir. Pakistan wanted solution to the issue as per UN Security Council resolutions and according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, he added.  He called upon the international community and particularly Switzerland to play its role in bringing an end to the atrocities in the held valley.

The leader of Swiss delegation agreed with the views of Senate chairman to enhance institutional collaboration and exchange of parliamentary delegations to further strengthen the bilateral ties. He expressed his delight to visit Pakistan and hoped that the visit would help in building strong inter parliamentary linkages between the two nations.

