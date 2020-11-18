UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Desires Further Strengthening, Broadening Bilateral Cooperation With Qatar: President Dr Arif Alvi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:13 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that with the existing excellent relations with Qatar in all areas of mutual interest, Pakistan wanted further strengthening and broadening bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that with the existing excellent relations with Qatar in all areas of mutual interest, Pakistan wanted further strengthening and broadening bilateral cooperation with the brotherly country.

He was talking to the visiting Commander of Qatar Air Force, Major-General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The meeting was also attended by Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Qatar's Ambassador to Pakistan, Saoud Abdulrehman Al-Thani.

� � � � � The President said that Pakistan and Qatar had great scope for cooperation in the areas of defense and military training and Qatar needed to benefit from defense expertise and training facilities of Pakistan.

He also highlighted anti-terrorism efforts made by Pakistan that resulted in defeating militancy and terrorism.

The President said that Pakistan's economy was improving despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that Pakistan offered enormous investment opportunities and Qatar could benefit from Pakistan's investment-friendly environment in various sectors.

� � � � � Major General (Pilot), Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan's Armed Forces and underlined the need for enhanced defense cooperation between the two countries.

