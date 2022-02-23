UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires Peace With All Neighboring Countries: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan desires peace with all neighboring countries: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that the foreign Policy of Pakistan is independent and it revolves around protecting her own socio-economic interests.

Pakistan always desires peace with its neighbours as peace is the only recipe for socio-economic development in the region, the Speake said while addressing the inaugural session of Regional Dialogue 2022 "South Asia: Emerging Opportunities and Challenges "organized by Institute of Regional Studies Islamabad (IRSI) today in Islamabad.

He said that regional prosperity and economic stability is interlinked with regional peace. Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Afghanistan has been passing through a challenging time in her history and it is incumbent upon all stakeholders to support peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He said that masses in Afghanistan need support of international community for revival of trade and business in the country. He said that the situation in Afghanistan can be volatile if not taken care of by world nations.

While talking about the performance of Executive committee of Pakistan Afghanistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, he said that this committee is working to translate the challenges in Afghanistan into opportunities as parliamentary contribution is vital for reviving peace with all its neighbours.

He said that the visit of Imran Khan Prime Minister of Pakistan to Russia indicates the efforts of Pakistan for regional integration and connectivity. While appreciating the role of academia and scholars input, he sought the suggestions of well researched proposals of research institutes to make foreign policy of Pakistan more vibrant and proactive.

Ambassador Nadeem Riaz Head of IRSI said that the situation in neighboring countries of Pakistan is challenging and these challenges can be transformed into opportunities with research and vision. Dr. Neil's Hegewisch country Director Friedrich Ebert Stif Tung Pakistan ( FES) said that regional prosperity is interlinked with universal health and education for all.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister World Business Education Russia Visit All Asia

Recent Stories

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

Shazia Atta Marri terms PECA black law

15 minutes ago
 Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer ..

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

2 hours ago
 Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

2 hours ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

2 hours ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

3 hours ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>