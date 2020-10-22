Pakistan desires strengthening ties with Hellenic Republic of Greece

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Hellenic Republic of Greece and desires to further strengthen ties through mutual collaboration and frequent exchange of business delegations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Thursday said that Pakistan values its bilateral relations with Hellenic Republic of Greece and desires to further strengthen ties through mutual collaboration and frequent exchange of business delegations.

He said that trade volume between the two sides is much below the mark as there was a huge potential for bilateral trade, said a press release.

Deputy Chairman Senate was exchanging views with the Ambassador of Hellenic Republic of Greece. He said that both Islamabad and Athens have established diplomatic ties since long; however, there is need further boost friendly ties.

He said that 50 thousand Pakistanis are living in Greece and working in different sectors. He said that Pakistani diaspora is acting as a bridge between the two countries and contributing their part in development. He underlined the need for enhancing the institutional linkages. He said that friendship groups in respective parliaments could play a vital role in bringing the two sides more closer.

Ambassador of Greece thanked the Deputy Chairman for warm welcome and hospitality. Senator Anawar ul Haq Kakar and Senator Behramand Tangi were also present.