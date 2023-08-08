Open Menu

Pakistan Desires Strong, Successful Southeast Asia: FM

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Pakistan desires strong, successful Southeast Asia: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that Pakistan desired a strong and successful Southeast Asia, which was critical for the stability and development of the entire continent. "The more connected and united we are, the more able we would be in overcoming our collective challenges and prospering together as a region," the foreign minister said in a message on 56th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Day.

Extending congratulation to the ASEAN members on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, he said Pakistan shared ASEAN's vision of amity and cooperation with countries in Asia-Pacific.

"We believe that an integrated Asia promises a prosperous future for all. Pakistan has, therefore, endeavoured to develop partnerships all across Asia particularly with ASEAN countries," a press release quoted the foreign minister as saying.

Bilawal said ASEAN was born on 8 August 1967 as a unique platform for regional cooperation in Southeast Asia.

Premised on the core principles of cooperation, amity and non-interference, ASEAN had matured over the last 56 years as a leading organization for peace and development in the region, he added.

The foreign minister further said that "ASEAN way" of diplomatic engagement provided a blueprint for regional peace and cooperation.

"ASEAN is today a central pillar of regional architecture", he said, adding Pakistan's relations with ASEAN countries had continued to grow both bilaterally and in the multilateral context, with great potential for enhanced cooperation in the areas of trade, tourism, agriculture, information technology, and maritime cooperation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Technology Agriculture August All Government Asia

Recent Stories

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

5 minutes ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

17 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

23 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

28 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

55 minutes ago
SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

1 hour ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

3 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan