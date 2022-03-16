UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires Success Of Russia-Ukraine Talks, Early Ceasefire: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan desires success of Russia-Ukraine talks, early ceasefire: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan desired the success of ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine leading to the ceasefire between the two countries.

The foreign minister, talking to media after handing over a consignment of relief items for the people of Ukraine, said that Pakistan always wanted the peaceful resolution of the issues as war was not a solution to the problems.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority Lt.

General Akhtar Nawaz accompanied the foreign minister as he handed over the relief items to the Ukrainian ambassador at Nur Khan Airbase.

Being sent through two C-130 aircraft, the humanitarian assistance consisted of the medicines, foods, blankets and other items of human needs.

The Ukrainian ambassador thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi and the Pakistan's leadership for sending the humanitarian assistance for the Ukrainian people in the hour of need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Ukraine Russia Media

Recent Stories

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 department ..

Anti-harassment committees set up in 17 departments of Balochistan: Dr Buledi

49 minutes ago
 Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arre ..

Eriksen returns to Danish squad after cardiac arrest

1 hour ago
 Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on m ..

Punjab to get benefits from Malaysian experts on midwifery, nursing: Dr Yasmin R ..

1 hour ago
 Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers a ..

Over 160 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

1 hour ago
 Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers ..

Over 1600 kg hashish seized, six drug traffickers arrested

1 hour ago
 Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water tab ..

Water meters to reduce rapidly declining water table in Lahore: SACM

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>