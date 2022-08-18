UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Desires To Enhance Cooperation With Australia In Diverse Fields: Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields.

In that regard he mentioned the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, wheat production, livestock, cattle raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister while talking to the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who called on him here, also appreciated the steady progress achieved in bilateral relations over the years, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Australian High Commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan's facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

He said that Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect.

In that context, the Prime Minister added, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensible.

He stressed that the international community had to play a facilitative role in that regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between Australia and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Resolution Prime Minister Australia Agriculture Jammu Progress August Media From Wheat Asia

Recent Stories

DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding new spell of mons ..

DC Sibi chairs meeting regarding new spell of monsoon rains

16 seconds ago
 JIT resolves Layyah pornography case with arrest o ..

JIT resolves Layyah pornography case with arrest of main accused

17 seconds ago
 Ayaz Latif Palijo for declaring rain emergency in ..

Ayaz Latif Palijo for declaring rain emergency in various districts of Sindh

20 seconds ago
 Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win ..

Rizwan, Salman guide Pakistan to seven-wicket win over Netherlands

9 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs measures to dispose of pending allotment cases

11 minutes ago
 Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of ..

Senate Law body discusses mode for appointment of superior court judges

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.