Pakistan desires to enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire and commitment to further enhance cooperation with Australia in diverse fields.

In that regard he mentioned the areas of trade and investment, agriculture, wheat production, livestock, cattle raising, educational and technical cooperation, direct air-links, skilled migration and people-to-people contacts.

The Prime Minister while talking to the newly appointed Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, who called on him here, also appreciated the steady progress achieved in bilateral relations over the years, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The Australian High Commissioner reciprocated the desire for further strengthening of bilateral relations and conveyed profound gratitude for Pakistan's facilitative role in safe evacuation of their nationals and others from Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister highlighted the cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

He said that Pakistan desired peaceful ties with India, based on the principles of equity, justice and mutual respect.

In that context, the Prime Minister added, a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people was indispensible.

He stressed that the international community had to play a facilitative role in that regard, as it was essential for durable peace and stability in South Asia.

The High Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between Australia and Pakistan.