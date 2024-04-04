Pakistan Desires To Enhance Energy, Barter Trade Cooperation With Russia: President
Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that Pakistan desired to enhance bilateral cooperation with Russia, particularly in the fields of energy and barter trade.
The president, in a meeting with Russian Ambassador in Islamabad Albert P. Khorev, who called on him here, emphasized that Russian banks should be persuaded to launch their operations in Pakistan to promote bilateral trade.
He also called for strengthening cultural linkages between Pakistan and Russia, particularly in the fields of tv and film industries.
President Zardari conveyed his message of felicitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election and expressed good wishes for him.
He expressed the hope that under President Putin's leadership, Russia would achieve swift development besides promoting regional peace.
He also expressed condolence over the death of 130 people in a terrorist attack that took place on March 22 in Moscow.
Ambassador Albert Khorev told the president that Russia desired to play its part in the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan and that both countries were cooperating on mutual issues like anti-terrorism and drug trafficking.
The ambassador said that Russia desired to double the existing volume of bilateral trade with Pakistan.
He thanked President Zardari for expressing condolence over the deaths in the March 22 terrorist attack in the Russian capital.
The envoy also felicitated President Zardari on assuming the office.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minor students thwart turning school into commercial area3 seconds ago
-
Speakers underscore collective commitment to eradicate exploitative child labour9 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador calls on President Asif Ali Zardari10 minutes ago
-
CM aide announces metric level education for children in Special Education Complex Mardan10 minutes ago
-
Minister, LCCI chief attend Eid gifts distribution ceremony at Punjab Bait-ul-Maal10 minutes ago
-
CTD, Rangers conduct joint operation in detain suspects10 minutes ago
-
Three-day Ramazan bazaar concludes20 minutes ago
-
Scientists find link between lack of sleep, unemployment and heart disease20 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing livestock sector on modern lines for employment generation20 minutes ago
-
DC for registration of motorcycle rickshaws20 minutes ago
-
Health Minister hands over 100 motorcycles to EPI Vaccinators in Peshawar20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects district jail, ensures prisoner welfare29 minutes ago