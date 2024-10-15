Open Menu

Pakistan Desires To Expand New Avenues Of Cooperation With Kyrgyz Republic: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic, stressed the need to enhance new avenues of collaboration in the areas of trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity.

The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting, being held in Islamabad from 15-16 October, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister thanked Kyrgyz Republic’s positive and active participation in the SCO CHG Meeting and appreciated Kyrgyz Republic’s support extended to Pakistan as the SCO Chair.

The prime minister also recalled the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the overall positive trajectory of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic.

Akylbek Japarov congratulated the prime minister on the successful organization of the SCO CHG meeting, as well as the excellent arrangements made for the visiting delegations.

He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.

Akylbek Japarov reciprocated Kyrgyz Republic’s strong desire to continue working with Pakistan for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit for the two countries.

