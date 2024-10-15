Pakistan Desires To Expand New Avenues Of Cooperation With Kyrgyz Republic: PM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2024 | 06:48 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic, stressed the need to enhance new avenues of collaboration in the areas of trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday while reiterating Pakistan’s strong desire to further strengthen cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic, stressed the need to enhance new avenues of collaboration in the areas of trade, investment, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity.
The prime minister held a bilateral meeting with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Akylbek Japarov on the sidelines of SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Meeting, being held in Islamabad from 15-16 October, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister thanked Kyrgyz Republic’s positive and active participation in the SCO CHG Meeting and appreciated Kyrgyz Republic’s support extended to Pakistan as the SCO Chair.
The prime minister also recalled the warm and brotherly ties between the two countries and expressed satisfaction over the overall positive trajectory of the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyz Republic.
Akylbek Japarov congratulated the prime minister on the successful organization of the SCO CHG meeting, as well as the excellent arrangements made for the visiting delegations.
He thanked Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and the accompanying delegation.
Akylbek Japarov reciprocated Kyrgyz Republic’s strong desire to continue working with Pakistan for enhancing bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual benefit for the two countries.
Recent Stories
Over Rs 1.6m fine imposed on 564 shopkeepers for profiteering
Ch Ghulam Rasool elected Divisional Cycling Association's general secretary
Food security can be ensured by promoting pulses cultivation: Dr Khalid
Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievements
Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President
Breast cancer awareness seminar held at DINAR hospital
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 20
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Over Rs 1.6m fine imposed on 564 shopkeepers for profiteering16 minutes ago
-
Ch Ghulam Rasool elected Divisional Cycling Association's general secretary16 minutes ago
-
Sukkur IBA University celebrates Global achievements21 minutes ago
-
Sufficient floor's quantity available in district: DFC21 minutes ago
-
Soft speed humps to be set up on Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover25 minutes ago
-
ATC dismisses interim bail of 5 accused in May-9 violence cases25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews revenue recovery, KPIs target25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner takes oath as Divisional Boys Scouts Association President25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Sagar Party (SSP) to hold Maulana Ubaidullah Sindhi Conference on Oct 2038 minutes ago
-
Educationists laud CM Punjab's Honihaar Scholarship program38 minutes ago
-
Court awarded 11-year imprisonment to drug pusher30 minutes ago
-
Governor assents to anti-narcotics force bill30 minutes ago