Pakistan desires to expand trade, economic cooperation with friendly countries: President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Pakistan desired to expand its trade and economic relations with the friendly countries.
The president expressed these views during separate meetings with Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Portugal Dr Muhammad Khalid Ejaz and Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Myanmar Imran Haider, who called on him at the Aiwan e Sadr.
Talking to ambassador-designate to Portugal, the president urged him to work for further strengthening of bilateral trade ties with his host country, adding that Pakistan was ensuring conducive environment for the economic and trade activities.
The foreign investors should avail of such business-friendly environment in Pakistan, President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
President Alvi also underlined the need of enhancing political, cultural and people to people contacts between Pakistan and Portugal, besides strengthening of exchanges at the political level.
Portuguese IT companies could benefit from the skilled human resources of Pakistan in the respective sector, he opined.
The president, during his meeting with ambassador designate to Myanmar, stressed upon further cementing of bilateral relations between the two countries.
He stressed that both countries were required to enhance their cooperation in business sector to promote trade.
Ancient Buddhism heritage in Pakistan could further bring the two countries closer in tourism and cultural sectors.
On the occasion, the president also separately expressed his good wishes for the success of both envoys.
